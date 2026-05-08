2 rescued after Mon Incline cars stall on tracks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh EMS conducted a high-angle rope rescue to rescue two people trapped after the car on the Monongahela Incline became stalled early Thursday.

The Port Authority Police requested the Pittsburgh EMS Rescue Division just before midnight after both the upper and lower cars of the Monongahela Incline stalled 80 feet from their respective stations. Five members of the EMS Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist in the evacuation.

Paramedics conducted a high-angle rope rescue to remove both individuals over a 90-minute period.

The operation concluded shortly after 1 a.m. with no injuries reported.

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