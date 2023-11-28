Recall alert: Raspberry crème-filled cookies recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of cookies that were included in gift baskets.

The FDA said the cookies were labeled as raspberry crème-filled cookies but actually had hazelnut crème inside.

People may be allergic to hazelnuts, which are tree nuts. Tree nuts are one of the nine major food allergens, the FDA said. If eaten by someone with a tree nut allergy, the cookies could cause a person to have a serious or even life-threatening reaction.

The cookies were part of gift baskets shipped by Wine Country Gift Basket/Houdini Inc. from Aug. 29 to Nov. 21. No other food contained in the basket had any issue. The lot code is on a sticker on the bottom of the basket starting with “LC” and then followed by six numbers.

The following baskets contained the cookies:

#067 Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection: Gift lot code LC605975

#197 Gourmet Bakery Basket: Gift lot codes LC598713, LC605114 and LC607073

#342 Bakery Bonanza: Gift lot codes LC598715 and LC605960

#343 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment: Gift lot codes LC598716, LC605961 and LC607074

#359 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh: Gift lot code LC602489

#373 Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment: Gift lot code LC601586

#925 Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection: Gift lot codes LC597449 and LC600895

#926 Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box: Gift lot code LC601587

#927 Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection: Gift lot code LC601192

The cookie’s lot code is #106052023.

This is a voluntary recall as a precaution, the FDA said, and there have been no reports of illnesses.

Still, Wine Country Gift Basket said that if anyone has the cookies left in their gift baskets, they should see if they have the correct cookie package inside of the wrapper. If anyone in the house is allergic to tree nuts, you’re being told to throw the cookies away.

If you have any questions, you can contact Houdini Customer Care at 866-712-5910 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit Houdini’s website.

