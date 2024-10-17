Recall alert: Several branded promotional cigar slim lighters recalled

About 60,000 cigar slim lighters were recalled because they did not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not evaluated for child resistance.

The cigar lighters were promotional items, given away for free, but had brands Olivia Cigar Numb, Olivia, Serie V and Cain printed on one side, The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The lighters were either white, brown or red and were about 3 inches by 1 1/2 inches by one-quarter inch.

The CPSC said the lighters should be thrown away, and since it was a free promotional item, no refund or replacement will be given.

They were available at wholesalers, retailers and cigar lounges from August 2022 to July 2024.

For more information, email Oliva Cigars or reach the company online.

©2024 Cox Media Group