Report: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon experiencing nationwide cellular outage

A cellular outage in the United States is being reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, CNBC is reporting.

Downdetector is reporting that most of the reported problems are in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

ABC News is reporting that it is aware of what appears to be a major outage that started just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to Erie County 911, First Net, a network that connects first responders, is being affected by the outage.

Check back for more on this developing story.





