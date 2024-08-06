Restaurants, retailers told not to sell some oysters harvested from Lewis Bay

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to stores and restaurants not to sell some oysters that were harvested from Lewis Bay. The oysters could be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni.

The oysters were harvested between July 1 and 18 from two spots in the Hyannis area bay and were shipped to stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York and Pennsylvania among others.

The FDA said that oysters that are contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni can look, smell and taste normal, but could be potentially life-threatening to people with compromised immune systems.

The agency issued the recall after an outbreak of illness in Massachusetts.

The bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and cause an infection.

The symptoms of Campylobacter jejuni include diarrhea which could be bloody, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms can start two to five days after eating something contaminated with the bacteria.

It can also cause issues like irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis and arthritis.

If you have the oysters, do not eat them. If you have symptoms of the Campylobacter jejuni illness, call your doctor.

©2024 Cox Media Group