Dad of 4, local nail salon owner remembered following deadly crash into creek 

ETNA, Pa. — Family and friends are mourning the sudden passing of 46-year-old AJ Truong, the beloved owner of a local nail salon.

He was killed when the SUV he was driving went off the road and landed upside down in Pine Creek in Etna. Despite a complex water rescue by first responders, Truong died at the hospital from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Etna

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5, reporter Amy Hudak learns how his friends want him to be remembered and the big question investigators are still working to answer.

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