Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter dies

The Supreme Court has announced the death of retired Justice David Souter.

The court said Souter died on May 8 at his home in New Hampshire at the age of 85.

“Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed.” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

