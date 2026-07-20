Crews respond to tractor-trailer fire on I-70 in Westmoreland County

Crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 52.4 mile marker on I-70 eastbound at 4:55 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured smoke billowing from a tractor-trailer in that location.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

PennDOT said all lanes are closed between Exit 51: PA 31 (Mt. Pleasant/West Newton) and Exit 54 (Madison).

At this time, the roads are expected to stay closed until 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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