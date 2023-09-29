Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California Democrat, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 90.

>> Read more trending news

A family member confirmed that the longtime lawmaker, who was the oldest member of the Senate and the woman to longest serve in the chamber, died on Thursday, according to The New York Times. Her staff was being told about her death Friday morning, the newspaper reported.

In a statement obtained by KGO, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembered Feinstein as “right from the start ... an icon for women in politics.”

“She’s a legend,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news station. “A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992. In February, she announced that she did not plan to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing scrutiny over her health.

She was briefly hospitalized in August after a fall at her home in San Francisco. Earlier in the year, a shingles diagnosis sent her to the hospital and kept her from the Senate floor from March until May.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Through the years High school student Dianne Goldman wearing a cowboy hat with San Francisco mayor Elmer Robinson, San Francisco, California, March 24, 1950. She is a member of the St Francis Riding Academy drill team. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) (Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group