‘Showtime at the Apollo’ co-host Kiki Shepard dies

The longtime co-host of “Showtime at the Apollo” has died.

Kiki Shepard was 74 years old.

Shepard died on March 16 from a heart attack, Variety reported.

Her death was confirmed by her representative.

She was paired with several hosts on “Showtime at the Apollo” from 1987 to 2002, including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, and Mark Curry, when the show was filmed at the historic Harlem theater.

It had not only live performances from established artists but also had up-and-coming acts and unknowns who took the stage for the first time.

Shepard was known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion” during her tenure.

But she wasn’t just known for the Apollo, she also had roles in shows such as “A Different World,” “Baywatch,” and most recently “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Mind Your Business,” according to IMDB.

She also had a career on Broadway and was part of the ensembles of “Reggae” and “Porgy and Bess,” among others.

She was born in Tyler, Texas, and attended Emmett Scott High School. Shepard went to Howard University in Washington, D.C. and was a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company, Variety reported. She was part of New York’s Delacourt Summer Shakesperian Festival in 1976.

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