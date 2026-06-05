Pittsburgh 4th of July lineup of events revealed

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will host extensive celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Fireworks, Ferris wheel and more: Plans for Pittsburgh’s 2026 Independence Day celebration

Mayor Corey O’Connor announced a series of regional events culminating in the annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4.

The celebration — spanning Point State Park, Downtown, North Shore and Mount Washington — will feature the Plain White T’s in concert and the city’s largest fireworks display in decades.

Partners for the city’s July Fourth celebration include Allegheny County, America250PA, BNY, National Flag Foundation, Piatt Companies, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the Senator John Heinz History Center.

Food, fun and a ferris wheel

The city’s Fourth of July celebration was recently voted the best in the country by USA TODAY.

The July 4 festivities will feature local food vendors, family-friendly activities, a veterans’ wellness space, stages with entertainment, a hot-air balloon and a vendor marketplace.

Attendees can view the revelry from above using the “Piatt Companies Salute to Service Wheel,” a Ferris wheel operating on the North Shore from July 1 through July 5. Tickets are available for purchase, and 50% of all proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Leadership Program.

The BNY Main Stage at Point State Park will offer free entertainment starting at 4 p.m. on July 4. Grammy and Tony Award-nominated national pop-rock band the Plain White T’s will headline the stage at 8 p.m.

As part of the National Flag Foundation’s Light to Unite, Downtown skyscrapers will be illuminated in red, white and blue at 9 p.m. This tribute will also light up buildings, landmarks and streets across the country.

The fireworks spectacular for 2026, sponsored by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, is set to be the city’s largest in decades. For the first time, a drone performance will immediately precede the fireworks, which are scheduled to begin at 9:35 p.m. on July 4. The show will utilize six barges on all three rivers and some rooftops.

Honoring our history

A new time capsule is planned for the City-County Building, with residents invited to submit their hopes and ideas to the City Archives for inclusion until July 1, 2026. This initiative follows an ongoing search for a long-lost time capsule placed in the building during its construction in 1916.

The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host “History After Hours: America’s 250th” on June 25, featuring cocktails, vintage shopping, crafts, American history trivia, interactive experiences and revolutionary fun.

On June 27, Allegheny County will celebrate the Andy Warhol Bridge’s 100th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include music, food, games and art.

The annual Fourth at the Fort ceremony will take place at the Fort Pitt Block House at 11 a.m. on July 4. This event, hosted by the Fort Pitt Museum, will include a flag raising with costumed re-enactors, veterans, scouts and elected officials. The afternoon will feature cannon firings, martial music, living history demonstrations and hands-on family fun in Point State Park.

Music and more

America250PA will present its Commonwealth Concert Series at Point State Park on June 27, featuring Nelly and Third Eye Blind with special guest Frzy and a state-of-the-art drone show.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Here’s how to win VIP tickets to Pennsylvania’s America250 concert series

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will host special programming in Market Square from June 27 through July 5. Events include a Paint & Sip Special Edition on June 30, Wind Down Wednesday on July 1, Farmers Market America’s 250th programming on July 2 and Mini Golf from July 3 to July 5.

The National Flag Foundation will bring unique American and Pennsylvania flags to Pittsburgh as part of its Flag Sojourn from July 1 through July 4. An American flag that has flown in every state and a Pennsylvania Flag that has flown in every county will travel around the city and region before departing for Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, respectively, on July 4.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a series of free concerts: July 2 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall with the National Flag Foundation; July 3 at South Park with Allegheny County; July 4 at Arts Landing with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust; and July 5 at Hartwood Acres with Allegheny County, featuring a patriotic drone show.

The America250PA Sing250 Choral Series will feature a performance in Pittsburgh on July 3, bringing together the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh and the South Hills Chorale at the O’Riley Theater in the Cultural District.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will celebrate at the new Arts Landing on July 4 in partnership with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Music Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Guardians of Sound Hip Hop Orchestra featuring INEZ will perform on the Dollar Bank Stage.

Click here for more information about Pittsburgh’s Independence Day festivities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group