Friday kicks off big weekend of festivities, concerts in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Three Rivers Arts Festival, Pittsburgh Pride and Morgan Wallen concerts will create a packed weekend in the Steel City.

On Friday, the Gateway Clipper was shuttling people to the North Shore for the Morgan Wallen concert at Acrisure Stadium.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival is going on in Downtown.

Pittsburgh Pride is gearing up for its biggest weekend to date.

Pittsburgh Pride says they’re ready for over 300,00 people and 300 vendors this weekend.

Channel 11 caught up with organizers as they set up at Allegheny Commons on the North Side.

“It is an incredible festival that will help us recharge,” one organizer said.

“Everyone come out, be seen, be heard,” another organizer said.

Over in the Cultural District, the Three Rivers Arts Festival kicked off on Friday.

This year, the new arts landing is a focal point.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust tells us the space has already been a success.

“What we’ve been surprised to see is how much people are casually enjoying Arts Landing,” Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said. “We have ways of tracking the number of visits a day, and we’ve been so thrilled to see the number of people coming here, as many as 1,500 to 2,000 people,” Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said.

Morgan Wallen fans got an early start to tonight’s concert outside Acrisure Stadium.

“Lots opened at 12:30. We left at 11. We drove around for an hour waiting to find the perfect lot, and we’re right across the street, and we want to get our eat on and our drink on and go party,” Ashlee Scassa said.

The country star has a second show Saturday, also at Acrisure.

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