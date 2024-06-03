Simone Biles wins record-extending 9th title at US gymnastics championships

FORT WORTH, Texas — Simone Biles won her ninth all-around national title at the U.S. gymnastics championships on Sunday, completing a dominant weekend at the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Biles, 27, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, earned her largest margin of victory at the event since 2018, NBC Sports reported. She scored 119.750 points to top Skye Blakely (113.850) and Kayla DiCello (110.800), according to the sports outlet.

Biles won gold medals in all four apparatuses as she continued her quest to appear in her third Olympic Games, The Washington Post reported.

Simone Biles wrapped up her historic 9th U.S. all-around title with this uneven bars routine. ⭐️#XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/GaeWQ4qOME — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 3, 2024

The Olympic trials will be held later this month in Minneapolis, according to The Associated Press.

Biles won the vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and balance beam events to win by a comfortable margin, CNN reported.

In 2023, Biles won her eighth U.S. gymnastics title, breaking a tie with Alfred Jochim that was set in 1933.

She became the world’s most decorated gymnast in October when she won the women’s individual all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. That gave Biles her 21st world championship gold medal, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee rebounded from a fall during the vault competition to finish fourth overall, NBC Sports reported.

