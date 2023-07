Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died, according to multiple reports. She was 56.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner reported the acclaimed and controversial artist’s death on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Sinead O'Connor NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of Sinead O'CONNOR (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns via Getty Images)

