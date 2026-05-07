SWAT responds to man barricaded in Monroeville home, officials say

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — SWAT and police are currently outside a home in Monroeville.

An Allegheny County police spokesperson says SWAT was requested to assist Monroeville police with a man barricaded inside a home.

Our crew saw police and medics along Blue Grass Circle.

Allegheny County police are flying a drone in the area. Officers are calling for the person to come out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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