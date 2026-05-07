BALDWIN, Pa. — A former local borough employee just pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. He now faces 6-23 months in jail, three years of probation and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

As 11 Investigates first reported last year, Scott Lafferty was a DPW worker for Baldwin Borough until he was terminated following an investigation into child sex crimes.

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This week, Lafferty pleaded guilty to two felonies: criminal solicitation, statutory sexual assault and criminal solicitation disseminating child sex acts/sexual abuse materials.

The victim’s mother says this spares her young daughter, who has already been through so much from having to go to trial and testify. She says she believes Lafferty preyed on her daughter because of her intellectual disability.

Police say there were several hundred sexually explicit text messages on Lafferty’s phone where he asked to see the victim naked and wanted her to sneak out to have sex with him.

We tried to talk to Lafferty during his preliminary hearing, but he did not have a comment.

Former borough employee pleads guilty to child sex crimes, will serve jail time He now faces 6-23 months in jail, three years of probation and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Lafferty will be sentenced on August 3.

His defense attorney did not return our phone calls.

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