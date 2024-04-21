Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday

LONDON — The Spice Girls group from the 1990s reunited over the weekend at a birthday party for Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice.

Beckham was celebrating her 50th birthday over the weekend, USA Today reported.

Mel Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel Chisholm (Sporty Spice) were all at the party, according to the BBC. The party took place in London.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me,” Beckham posted on Instagram along with a video. The group danced together to their song “Stop,” which came out in 1997, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Victoria Beckham’s husband, David Beckham, also posted the video on Instagram with the caption “I mean come on,” according to the BBC.

David Beckham was the first to film the special moment, according to People magazine. The group was reportedly in the same positions as they were in the original music video.

The Spice Girls formed in 1994, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The group went on a hiatus in the 2000s and then launched a reunion tour in the United Kingdom in 2019 without Victoria Beckham. Victoria Beckham has been working as a fashion designer.

The group also reunited in 2012 at the closing ceremony for the London Olympics, Variety reported.

