Tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of gas overturns after interstate crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were injured early Saturday when an 18-wheel tanker carrying 75,000 gallons of gasoline collided with an SUV on an Alabama interstate, spilling a large amount of the fuel on the highway.

The crash on northbound Interstate 59 in Birmingham shut down the highway in both directions for several hours, AL.com reported.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the wreck at 2:41 a.m. CST, according to the news outlet.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 59 North and Roebuck Exit North at 2:41 AM.



Crews arrived on scene and found a 18 wheeler overturned with the driver trapped and an suv that had collided with the driver.



📸: @JVJCompany pic.twitter.com/HAaV3q8CmA — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) (@bhamfirerescue) March 2, 2024

The tanker collided with the SUV at the 4th Avenue exit near the Roebuck neighborhood of Birmingham, WTVM reported. Crews arriving at the scene discovered that the driver of the tanker was trapped under the overturned vehicle, according to AL.com.

The drivers of both vehicles were eventually removed and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, WIAT-TV reported.

A large amount of gasoline spilled onto the highway, causing the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-59, according to AL.com.

After crews conducted cleanup activities, the interstate reopened in both directions approximately 11 hours after the crash, WTVM reported.

It is unclear what led to the collision between the two vehicles. An investigation is ongoing.

