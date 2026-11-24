It is almost time to start getting on the road for Thanksgiving destinations.

AAA estimates that 81.5 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this week, a slight decline compared to last year’s 81.6 million.

“Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans that requires traveling to see loved ones,” AAA’s vice president of travel, Stacey Barber, said. “After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels.”

Most travelers will be going by car, with 72.9 million opting to drive, again a slight decrease from last year’s 73.1 million.

About 5.96 million people will fly, or about 0.2% fewer than last year, but the average cost of a flight is around $800 round-trip, or 17% higher than in 2025.

When should you leave?

The busiest days for travel are Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Sunday and Monday will be the busiest days to return home.

AAA says major metro areas could see more than double their normal traffic. The worst times will be the afternoon and early evening, so morning is best to avoid traffic.

The following times are local times:

Nov. 24: Worst 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Best before 1 p.m.

Nov. 25: Worst noon to 7 p.m.; Best before noon.

Nov. 26: Minimal traffic expected

Nov. 27: Worst 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Best before noon

Nov. 28: Worst noon to 9 p.m.; Best before 11 a.m.

Nov. 29: Worst noon to 8 p.m.; Best before 11 a.m.

Nov. 30: Worst 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Best before 1 p.m.

Where are people going?

No surprise, but Orlando, Florida, is the No. 1 domestic destination this year. Internationally, people are heading to Budapest, Hungary.

Here is the breakdown:

Domestic

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida Anaheim/Los Angeles, California New York City Tampa, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

International

Budapest, Hungary Cancun, Mexico Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Puerto Vallarta, Mexico London, England Basel, Switzerland Amsterdam, Netherlands Rome, Italy Munich, Germany

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