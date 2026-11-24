NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Some business owners in Allegheny County are looking to move across the county line to cut costs because they’ll soon have to start paying new parents for time off.

Rob Strohm with Coldwell Banker said at least five companies have contacted him wanting to move business to Westmoreland County, specifically the industrial park along the river in New Kensington. Business owners are telling him they’re concerned about staying in Allegheny County with the new parental leave policy in addition to other costs.

“Your insurance is going up just as much,” Strohm explained. “Their health insurance is going up, so how do they take all those hits at one time? You can’t do it and stay in business.”

The new law requires Allegheny County businesses with at least 15 employees to provide workers with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato didn’t respond to our questions today, but defended the measure when Channel 11 asked her how Allegheny businesses would react after the law passed in mid-October.

“Take a deep breath, look at the numbers, look at the insurance products that are available. They will find that it’s actually an excellent talent retention mechanism for them,” Innamorato said.

In Westmoreland County, Commissioner Doug Chew said officials watched the vote closely. Now, the county is actively marketing itself to Allegheny County businesses.

“We’ve put together a package for businesses,” Chew said. “If they inquire, that talks about the different opportunities in Westmoreland County.”

Chew said Westmoreland County is not a Home Rule County. So, a measure like paid parental leave would require years of work before it could even appear on a ballot. For now, local officials in places like new Kensington and Arnold are marketing their cities and making sure businesses know they are welcome.

“Once you get on 28, it’s only 25 minutes to Downtown Pittsburgh,” said Marvin Birner, who sits on the New Kensington Planning Commission.

Birner went on to say they are hoping to rezone this area to include housing to make a move even more attractive to businesses in the future.

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