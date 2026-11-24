Diane “Diny” Lewis’ family remembers her as spunky.

Nearly four decades after she disappeared, they’ve put up yard signs hoping to get more answers about her death.

When Teresa McCulloch heard that 61-year-old James Kruczek had been arrested in November in a separate homicide case, she immediately thought of her cousin.

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“At this point, I wish that everyone was here to see that he was finally arrested for one of the murders,” McCulloch told Channel 11.

Westmoreland County detectives charged Kruczek with criminal homicide in connection with the 1985 killing of Lottie Jo Gunn.

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Police previously arrested him in connection with Lewis’ strangulation death.

His trial in that case ended in an acquittal in 1988.

McCulloch said Lewis disappeared in 1986.

Her remains turned up a year later in a wooded area along Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

“They were going to bury her as Jane Doe the day before we realized it was her,” McCulloch said.

She said she still believes Kruczek may have played a role in Lewis’ death and questions whether his father, who was the Versailles police chief at the time, influenced the outcome of the trial.

“We do believe a lot of the evidence was destroyed -- missing,” McCulloch said.

McCulloch said the arrest in Gunn’s case brought some relief.

It also brought back the grief her family has carried for decades.

“We’ve all had to carry heavy hearts. Everybody. Her parents are now gone, my parents are gone. There’s not many of us left to carry it,” she said.

McCulloch said a detective told her investigators could take another look at Lewis’ case.

Kruczek’s 1988 acquittal still stands.

For McCulloch, the hope now is for some sense of closure.

“I would love if they have any evidence left of Diny, to just at least do the DNA if they could,” she said.

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