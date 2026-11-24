UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire in Lawrence County destroyed an office and an eight-unit apartment complex, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the fire chief, both the office and the apartment building in the 2800 block of West State Street in Union Township were deemed a total loss. Residents were living in all eight of the destroyed apartments at the time of the blaze.

Nearby, the Parkstown restaurant, located in a separate building directly adjacent to the office, sustained minor smoke damage.

As emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire, the local fire chief described the scene and the effort to rescue the resident.

“We had heavy fire coming out of one of the apartments and up into the roof; we did evacuate one person that was still inside during the fire,” the fire chief said. “He is okay; everyone is safe and out.”

No firefighters were injured while responding to the emergency.

The state police fire marshal will investigate the fire after officials received a report of a malfunctioning heater.

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