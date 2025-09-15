TikTok U.S. future: Trump administration says deal with China reached

Officials in President Donald Trump’s administration said a deal has been reached with China that will keep TikTok running in the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the agreement’s framework has been hammered out and that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Friday to finalize it, CNN reported.

“President Trump played a role in this, we had a call with him last night, we had specific guidance from him we shared it with our Chinese counterparts,” Bessent said. “Without his leadership and the leverage he provides, we would not have been able to include the deal today.”

Trump posted about the deal on Monday on Truth Social, writing, “A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save.”

No details of the deal were released, The New York Times reported.

Congress and the White House, under former President Joe Biden, had banned TikTok in the U.S., citing national security, but Trump had postponed the deadline to shutter TikTok in the U.S. three times. The deadline is currently set for Sept. 17, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. officials were concerned about China’s laws that require Chinese companies to turn data over to the government when requested, the AP reported.

