Witnesses sought for UTV crash that left woman in critical condition

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers are asking for help after a woman was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Washington County on Saturday night.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called to a crash in Kings Creek off of Clydes Road in Hanover Township around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, only identifed in the report as a 44-year-old woman, was first taken to a West Virginia hospital, then transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was last listed in critical condition.

Information gathered so far leads troopers to think that there were witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

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