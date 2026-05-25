Car towed after apparently going over wooded hillside in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A car was towed after apparently going over a hillside in Pittsburgh.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to Brackenridge Street in Terrace Village at 8:20 p.m.

Channel 11 cameras caught a tow truck pulling the car out of a wooded area.

Earlier, we saw a woman taken into police custody.

The 911 supervisor says no injuries were reported.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety to try to learn more about what happened.

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