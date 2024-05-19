Disaster clean-up phone line opens for Union Township residents; volunteers come to help on Tuesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A phone line has been set up for Union Township residents to get support while cleaning up damage caused by recent tornadoes.

An EF-2 tornado passed through Union Township on May 11. It destroyed one home, hit a church with nearly 100 people inside and left a swath of damage behind.

>>> NWS finds damage indicating EF2 tornado hit Washington County Saturday

Another tornado hit the Elizabeth/Elrama area on May 17.

>>> Elrama neighbors react after tornado blows through the area

The Union Township website says officials have gotten confirmation that PA 211 is ready to help the community clean up after these storms.

The 211 phone line opened on Saturday. Residents should dial 211, press 1 on the menu and follow the directions for Union Township Disaster Clean-Up.

The township says two national volunteer groups, Team Rubicon and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, will provide services for free. Specifically, they’ll help community members remove trees, brush and other debris from their properties and the banks of streams from May 21-25.

Officals urge residents to call 211 soon, so the volunteers can organize their efforts and schedules. Officials

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group