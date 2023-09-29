Trump indictment in Georgia: Scott Hall 1st co-defendant to agree to plea deal

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Scott Hall, one of the 18 indicted along with former President Donald Trump in a 2020 election interference case has agreed to a plea deal, making him the first co-defendant to do so, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Scott Graham Hall pleaded guilty on Friday, according to WSB-TV. He is a bail bondsman in the Atlanta-area.

Hall was reportedly involved in commandeering voting information that was part of Dominion Voting Systems property in Coffee County, the news outlet reported.

Hall is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Hall’s bond was set at $10,000 according to an agreement made with the district attorney’s office, WSB-TV reported. Hall was sentenced by Judge Scott McAfee to five years of probation, a $5,000 find and 200 hours of community service.

The AP reported that Hall agreed to testify in further proceedings which is part of his plea deal.

former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more have also been indicted in the case. Chesebro and Powell have been able to severed their cases from the other defendants, according to the news outlet. They are set to begin trial next month.

Trump announced Thursday that he will not be trying to move his case to federal court. He believes, according to WSB-TV, that he will get a fair trial in Fulton County.

Earlier in the day Friday a judge rejected former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark from moving his case to federal court, the AP reported. It was similar to a request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows which was rejected as well.