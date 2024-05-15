Accreditor to visit Pittsburgh Technical College on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates now has the plan for what could happen to students at Pittsburgh Technical College if the school were shut down. We’ve been reporting on the turmoil and financial challenges the local college has been facing for nearly a year.

Just last week we told you that 11 Investigates sources say the State Attorney General’s office is looking into complaints about financial mismanagement.

On Thursday, PTC’s accreditor, Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) will be on campus. They did not give specifics about the nature of their visit. The accreditor tells 11 Investigates it is reviewing a ‘monitoring report’ that PTC was mandated to hand over on May 1.

The Mid-Atlantic Association of Career Schools (MAACS), which advocates for technical colleges, sent a statement, saying it’s working with nearly a dozen local schools to place students from PTC in programs that match their studies, if PTC were to go under, something they say they hope doesn’t come to fruition.

According to MAACS, PTC students could complete their education at the following schools:

All State Career School - Pittsburgh

Bidwell Training Center

Community College Of Allegheny County

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

Douglas Education Center

Laurel Technical & Business Institutes

New Castle School Of Trades

Penn Commercial Business/Technical School

Pittsburgh School Of Massage Therapy

Rosedale Technical College

Triangle Tech

Some students tell 11 Investigates they feel lost. Bryce Bladen is set to graduate next month and still needs to complete his internship. He says he has serious concerns about fellow students completing their education, especially those like him, who do not live locally and rely on housing on campus.

“I need to know,” Bladen said. “I need to know something to plan for the future.”

Bladen says things on PTC’s campus are in turmoil and that some classes are being restructured and some instructors have no teaching background.

“I came here with scholarship money and Federal Student Aid and it’s being wasted,” Bladen said. “I’m literally going and watching YouTube videos to get the education I need. I can do that for free.”

PTC’s President and CEO, Dr. Alicia Harvey-Smith remains adamant that there is no intention of the school closing.

