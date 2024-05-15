Man arrested in deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a man in the city’s Bedford Dwellings earlier in May.

Police say Jewel Wood, 27, was arrested on a warrant when he appeared at the Munhall Magistrate’s office for proceedings on an unrelated case. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Police say Wood was wanted for the shooting death of Anthony Young, 35, of Pittsburgh, who was found shot in the head just after midnight on May 3.

Police say Woods is facing criminal homicide and persons not to possess charges.

