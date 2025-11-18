Watch: Trailer drops for ‘Moana,’ Disney’s live-action version of 2016 hit

Disney has released the first trailer for the live-action remake of “Moana,” the company’s 2016 smash that made $643 million worldwide.

The film will debut in theaters on July 10, 2026.

It will star 17-year-old Catherine Laga‘aia in the title role. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will reprise his character, the infamous demigod Maui.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” Laga‘aia said. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Other characters feature John Tui as the voice of Moana’s stern father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as Moana’s playful yet strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Moana’s revered Gramma Tala.

The live-action “Moana” was originally announced at a shareholder meeting in April 2023. It marks the quickest turnaround between an animated Disney original film and a live-action remake -- just 10 years.

The animated sequel to “Moana” -- “Moana 2″ -- was released in 2024.

Laga‘aia is stepping into the title role originally played by Auli’i Cravalho in both animated films.

