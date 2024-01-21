Woman wears inflatable T. Rex suit to blow snow off ramp

ANMOORE, W.Va. — Clearing snow can be difficult work, but a West Virginia woman managed to have some fun with the task.

Kerri Burrows helped out her parents last week, blowing snow off a ramp at their home in Anmoore, West Virginia. She certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex suit, WBOY-TV reported.

Burrows posted a video of her humorous chore on TikTok, dressing it up with the theme song from “Jurassic Park” playing in the background.

Burrows waves to the camera while clearing a path on the ramp. Fittingly the T. Rex head covering Burrows appears to be smiling, according to WBOY.

“Yep, I married her!!!” Burrows’ husband, Sam Burrows, wrote in a response beneath the video.

“Hey, I make life fun!!” Kerri Burrows responded.

It is a good thing that Burrows has kept her sense of humor, because the snowfall in West Virginia has been sobering.

According to WBOY, the station measured just under 7 inches of snow outside of its Clarksville office on Saturday. Other cities in the area had snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 20 inches, according to the television station.

