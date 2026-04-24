Steelers draft offensive tackle with 21st pick in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting support for their offensive line with their first-round draft pick.

As announced by Pro Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, the Steelers selected Max Iheanachor, an offensive tackle from Arizona State University, with the No. 21 pick at the 2026 NFL Draft in their backyard.

.@ProFootballHOF RB @JeromeBettis36 announces our 21st pick 🙌



📺: 2026 NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/SJ3g3t7AS0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 24, 2026

Iheanachor is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and started 12 games for the Sun Devils at right tackle in 2025. He was also named second-team All-Big 12 Conference in 2025.

The Nigerian-born athlete said he didn’t initially plan on trying football -- but the former soccer goalie and basketball player was encouraged to give the sport a try. He’s only been playing football since 2021.

Despite having less experience than some other first-round draft picks, broadcasters said Iheanachor continuously elevated his game throughout the draft process and proved himself at the Senior Bowl.

The moment you become a Steeler is special 🥹 @maxissnicee71



📺: 2026 NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Q0UbxIJR9O — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 24, 2026

Our partners at Steelers Now call Iheanachor “one of the most intriguing, ascending prospects in the entire draft."

Coming into the NFL Draft, the Steelers had 12 picks — the most out of all 32 teams. As long as there are no trades, the Steelers will pick four more players on Friday and add another seven on Saturday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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