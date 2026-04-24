Steelers seemingly lose intended first-round draft pick to Eagles, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers seemingly lost out on their intended first-round draft pick at the last second, according to a report.

The Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th pick. The Steelers ended up taking Arizona State University offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with the 21st pick.

But, as NFL Ian Rapoport reports, it would seem that the Steelers had originally hoped to draft Lemon. Team leaders were calling Lemon because they wanted to draft him next when the Eagles completed the trade and also called, and ultimately secured the pick.

From the NFL Draft: A wild story, as the #Eagles trade up for Makai Lemon... while he was on the phone with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/r1R6pQnFgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

Coming into the NFL Draft, the Steelers had 12 picks — the most out of all 32 teams. If the Steelers don’t trade, they will pick four more players on Friday and add another seven on Saturday.

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