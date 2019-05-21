Tuesday is National Waitstaff Day.
They are the people who take your orders and serve your food at restaurants and they have a day of their own.
They're an important driving force in the restaurant industry. A poll by Restaurant.com showed that 95 percent of those surveyed said a waiter or waitress can make or break their dining out experience and 71 percent say they are more likely to order a dish recommended by their server.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 2.6 million people worked as waitstaff in the U.S. in 2016.
So, celebrate the day by going out to eat, ask for some recommended dishes and leave a good tip to the person serving you.
