PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver charged with kidnapping two women earlier this month is now facing accusations from a third woman who says he also tried to kidnap her the same night.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the woman did not use the Uber app. She said she spotted a car with a decal, got in and gave the driver $10. She later identified the driver as Lomotey.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is learning more about what allegedly happened during that ride that led to new criminal charges against Lomotey, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Early in the morning of Saturday, May 11, two women said they were in an Uber driven by Richard Lomotey when he took them the wrong direction and told them they could not get out of the car.
The women eventually escaped. Later in the week, in an exclusive interview with Channel 11's Rick Earle, Lomotey said this was all a mistake, and he was lost because the app froze.
Lomotey was released without bond after appearing in front of a judge in the first case, but is now back behind bars after new allegations arose.
