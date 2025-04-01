Two shot in Homewood North neighborhood

HOMEWOOD NORTH, Pa. — One person is dead and another person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Homewood North.

Police are on the scene at Monticello Street. Just after 2 o’clock this morning, they were called to the scene of a man shot several times outside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have confirmed another man showed up at UPMC Shadyside a short time later with gunshot wounds as well. He was transferred to a level one trauma center in critical, but stable condition.

Police are currently investigating any connection between the two incidents.

