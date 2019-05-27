University coach's wife, daughter, dog killed in fiery crash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The University of Wisconsin is in mourning after a weekend crash killed two family members of the school's assistant basketball coach. Authorities said a driver going the wrong way slammed into them.
When first responders got to the wreck all they could see was a fireball. Coach Howard Moore was in a black Mercedes SUV with his family. His wife Jennifer was behind the wheel.
"At this point we believe Mrs. Moore was assisted out of the vehicle by a good Samaritan who came across the scene. We are still in the process of trying to identify that good Samaritan who pulled her out," officials told WDIV.
Jennifer Moore was life-flighted to the University of Michigan Hospital, but was taken off life support yesterday.
Their daughter, Jaidyn, 9, was dead at the scene. Their dog died in the crash as well.
Howard Moore and the couple's son Jerell, 13, are still in the hospital with significant injuries, which officials said are not life-threatening.
The driver of the SUV who hit them has been identified as Samantha Winchester, 23. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Condolences for the Moore family are coming from universities across the country.
