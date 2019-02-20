Utah elementary school evacuated after student brings fake grenade to class

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - A Utah elementary school was evacuated Tuesday after a student brought a fake hand grenade to school.
Fire officials say the child who brought the item to Taylorsville Elementary School was showing it off to friends, which is how the administration became aware.
Students were evacuated. Authorities did a complete sweep of the school to make sure the building was safe before giving the all-clear. "These days we don't know. It could be real it could have secondary devices, we just don't know what it is so we always try to take these seriously," said Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Keith Gardner.
Some parents were still uneasy. "It's dangerous. Even as a toy, it's terrifying. Especially with everything going on with kids shooting up different schools," Stephanie Zieglmier told KSTU.
Students waited across the street while the school was searched. Once the all-clear was given, students went back to class.
