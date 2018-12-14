Vermont man gives entire town a big middle finger

WESTFORD, Vt. - A sculpture in Vermont is creating quite the controversy, but the owner says it's not coming down anytime soon.
If you drive down Route 128 in Westford, you really can't miss the giant middle finger on the horizon.
We all know what it means, but Ted Pelkey, the owner of the sculpture, adds a little clarification to the big flipping finger. He told WPTZ that, "The sculpture is not out there for the people of the town -- it's out there for the people who run our town."
Pelkey says he spent spent $4,000 to raise it up at the end of his driveway. Pelkey's hand gesture is a response to the town's development review board. He says the town has been giving him the runaround on whether he can develop a piece of property for his business.
Pelkey runs a truck repair and monofilament recycling business and wants to move it from another town to Westford to cut costs and work closer to his home.
A town representative says the "salute" is considered public art, and wouldn't say anything more.
NBC/WPTZ
