Video surfaces of Wallenda performers falling from high wire in 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda and his troupe are known for their highwire acts without a safety net.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has released video of Wallenda and other performers falling after a high wire accident in 2017.
Wallenda, of the famed The Flying Wallenda tight rope-walking family, did not fall and was not hurt, the Herald Tribune and other media outlets reported.
Despite Wallenda being unscathed, four performers were seriously injured and were taken to an area hospital, the newspaper reported.
The performers who fell had numerous broken bones but they were all expected to make a full recovery. Doctors said they are lucky to be alive considering how far they fell.
A total of eight people were on the wire at the time of the accident and were practicing the human pyramid act, WFLA reported.
Wallenda was the "anchor" of the pyramid.
According to WFLA, one of the performers lost their balance and caused the others to fall 20 to 25 feet. Five of them fell while three, including Wallenda, were able to hang on.
It happened at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota, Florida.
