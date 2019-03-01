  • WATCH: Audi goes flying in hit-and-run accident

    SARASOTA, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided with another driver Thursday, sending him flipping multiple times through the air.  

    Video from a Sarasota hotel shows a Kia Sedona van turning into oncoming traffic and clipping a car that swerved to avoid it. That car, an Audi A3, flipped several times, hitting a couple of parked cars in the parking lot and landing on its roof.

    The van drives off after a few seconds and merges back into traffic. The 19-year-old driver of the Audi was critically injured.

    No one at the hotel was injured.
     

     

