Weight-lifting grandma smashing records in Arkansas

At nearly 70 years old and just over 120 pounds, an Arkansas woman is breaking the 'granny' sterotype.
Sharie Mobley is standing proof that age is only a mindset.
She's known as the 'Granny Hulk', deadlifting 305 pounds and setting records in her class and division.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man dies after being dragged for blocks in hit-and-run
- 3-year-old with cancer gets Disney tattoo wish fulfilled
- Hugh Jackman coming to Pittsburgh with world tour
- VIDEO: Doctors: Likely only matter of time before deadly superbug fungus arrives in W. Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"It's my motivation. It's what keeps me going. To sit at home, I couldn't do it," says Mobley.
The 69-year-old broke the all-time world record in the deadlift for her class/division when the 123 pound grandmother of ten pulled an incredible 305 pounds at a sanctioned Powerlifting meet in Little Rock.
Mobley says she started going to the gym when she turned 60.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}