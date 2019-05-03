MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 16-year-old continues the battle of his life after a gymnastics accident Channel 11 first told you about back in mid-April.
The accident happened at the Moon Area Middle School gym during recreational use by the Moon Area Gymnastics Association, and not during a school event.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is talking to his father about his recovery, for Channel 11 News starting at 6:15 p.m.
Donations can be made to:
Chris Speanburg Irrevocable Trustfund
136 Elmhurst Drive
Coraopolis, Pa 15108
Or online: https://www.gofundme.com/s9bz5-friends-of-chris
