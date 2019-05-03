  • Teen paralyzed after gymnastics accident in Moon

    Updated:

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 16-year-old continues the battle of his life after a gymnastics accident Channel 11 first told you about back in mid-April. 

    The accident happened at the Moon Area Middle School gym during recreational use by the Moon Area Gymnastics Association, and not during a school event.

    Donations can be made to:

    Chris Speanburg Irrevocable Trustfund
    136 Elmhurst Drive 
    Coraopolis, Pa 15108

    Or online: https://www.gofundme.com/s9bz5-friends-of-chris

