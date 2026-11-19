The Nov. 3, 2026 midterms produced the biggest property-tax ballot in years, with a split verdict across the states. Most approved changes take effect in 2027 or later, and the results are still unofficial because of canvassing and certification lags.

Property tax firm Ownwell analyzed the major statewide property-tax ballot measures decided in the Nov. 3 general election.

Key Takeaways

Voters decided more property-tax measures than any other tax subject in 2026, with mixed results.

Florida approved the largest homestead expansion in decades, phasing in across 2027 and 2028.

Oklahoma and Wyoming rejected measures to tighten caps or add exemptions, per unofficial results.

Most approved changes take effect in 2027 or later, and all results stay unofficial until certification.

Despite the ballot measures, homeowners nationwide continue to utilize appeals and exemptions to manage rising property tax burdens

What Voters Decided on Property Taxes in 2026

In the Nov. 3, 2026 midterms, voters across several states approved new homestead exemptions and tax limits while rejecting others, for a mixed outcome. None of it changed 2026 tax bills, and every outcome remains unofficial until states finish certifying their canvass.

Most approved measures first apply in the 2027 or 2028 tax year. Property taxes were the most common subject on 2026 ballots. This November, the Tax Foundation reported that "12 property tax measures are on the ballot across seven states."

In an article on Kiplinger, a personal finance publication, writer Kelley R. Taylor described a split verdict on taxes. Taylor wrote that, "Property taxes were the most common subject, accounting for 15 measures in more than seven states."

Between 2020 and 2025, voters decided 58 statewide ballot measures related to property taxes. Historically, they've favored them by approving 45 of 58 measures, Ballotpedia found.

The appetite for relief makes sense. A recent inflation study by Ownwell found property tax revenue rose $165 billion, or 27%, to $782 billion from 2019 to 2023.

Separately, the National Association of Home Builders, citing Census data, reported that state and local property tax revenue totaled $797 billion (38.0%) in 2024, up 8.2% from the prior year.

The 2026 Property Tax Ballot Measures at a Glance

The following table outlines each measure at a glance. The status is explicitly noted because an approved measure is not current law until the state certifies it.

A table showing how property tax measures fared on Election Day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ownwell

Note: All results are unofficial until states certify their canvass. Effective dates shown are first-applicable tax years, not 2026.

Where Homeowners Gained Relief

Florida

In Florida, voters approved Amendment 3, according to unofficial results. The measure received about 62% of the vote in the November 3, 2026 General Election, exceeding the 60% threshold.

The non-school homestead exemption rises from $50,000 to $150,000 for the 2027 tax year, then to $250,000 for 2028, with inflation indexing after. It does not touch school-district taxes. A separate component to the measure drops the non-homestead assessment cap from 10% to 5%.

New Florida residents must reach their fifth homestead year to qualify, according to an Ownwell analysis of Florida's Amendment 3.

Georgia

Georgia voters approved Amendment 1, according to unofficial results, which raises the conservation-use (CUVA) acreage cap from 2,000 to 4,000 acres for the 2027 tax year. This one is niche; it helps agricultural and timber landowners tax more acreage at current-use value.

Louisiana

Louisiana approved a set of relief measures, according to unofficial results.

A higher senior assessment-freeze income limit.

A one-time exemption transfer for a disabled veteran's surviving spouse.

A larger local-option senior exemption.

Tennessee

Tennessee voters approved Amendment 2, according to unofficial results, which bars a future state property tax. It does not change local bills, which is where Tennessee homeowners actually pay.

North Carolina

North Carolina voters approved a property tax levy limit amendment, according to unofficial results. However, it is not self-executing; it directs the legislature to cap local levy growth through future legislation.

Relief is real, but it is phased and narrow. Even where voters approved relief, a larger exemption will not correct an inflated property assessment, which homeowners can only challenge through a formal appeal.

Where Voters Said No

Oklahoma

Oklahoma rejected a measure that some headlines framed as a tax cut. In reality, State Question 847 would have tightened assessment caps. Oklahoma rejected SQ 847 according to unofficial results.

The measure would have lowered the homestead cap from 3% to 1.75% and the cap on other real property from 5% to 4%. With the measure struck down, the current 3% and 5% caps stay in place.

Wyoming

Wyoming voters rejected a primary-residence exemption initiative, according to unofficial results. About 43% voted yes, so the proposed 50% exemption failed.

However, Wyoming already has a homeowner's exemption that removed 25% of the taxable value of an owner-occupied residence and associated improved land for the first $1 million of fair market value.

California

California drew national attention, and both property tax measures failed. Proposition 40, a one-time wealth tax on assets above $1 billion, was defeated, according to unofficial results.

Proposition 43 would have raised the local special-tax vote threshold to two-thirds. It was also defeated, according to unofficial results. Neither measure changes real-property assessments. For further details, see Ownwell's California Proposition 43 guide.

What These Results Change for Homeowners’ Bills (and When)

Understanding the distinction between these tax mechanisms is critical for homeowners. Here are a few key terms to know:.

Homestead exemption: Reduces the taxable value of a homeowner's primary residence before the rate applies, so a larger exemption lowers the taxed base.

Reduces the taxable value of a homeowner's primary residence before the rate applies, so a larger exemption lowers the taxed base. Assessment cap: Limits how fast a property's assessed value can rise each year, slowing increases but not cutting your current value.

Limits how fast a property's assessed value can rise each year, slowing increases but not cutting your current value. Levy limit: Caps how much total revenue a taxing body can raise; individual bills can still rise.

Caps how much total revenue a taxing body can raise; individual bills can still rise. Assessment freeze: Locks assessed value for qualifying owners, often seniors, so their taxable value stops climbing.

The distinction between these terms matters for household budgets. An exemption lowers your base; a cap only slows growth. A levy limit works at the government level, so in Washington, the 1% levy lid caps district levy growth, not your personal bill.

On timing, most approved changes first apply in the 2027 or 2028 tax year. Since results stay unofficial until states certify, a measure can be approved and still have no legal effect.

A table showing how each type of property tax limit works. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ownwell

How Homeowners Challenge High Assessments Between Elections

Because ballot measures move slowly and rarely lower existing valuations, many homeowners turn to local administrative remedies to manage rising bills.

Across most jurisdictions, property owners can challenge an overvaluation by filing a formal assessment appeal (known as a protest in Texas or a grievance in New York) within a strict window following their annual notice date.

Homeowners can also audit their tax bills to ensure they are receiving every exemption for which they qualify, such as homestead, senior, or disabled-veteran exemptions, many of which require an active application rather than automatic enrollment.

In Texas alone, homeowners across 17 high-density counties left $3.3 billion unclaimed in potential tax savings over the three-year period from 2023 to 2025.

For homeowners whose taxes are collected through a mortgage escrow account as part of their principal, interest, taxes, and insurance (PITI), approved reductions or exemptions typically result in an escrow adjustment or refund from the lender; homeowners without an escrow account see the change directly on their county bill.

This story was produced by Ownwell and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.