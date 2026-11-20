ARNOLD, Pa. — An Arnold police officer was taken to a hospital after struggling with a suspect he was trying to arrest Thursday.

Arnold police Chief Robert Haus identified the suspect as Justin Moore, 45, of Arnold.

Haus said Moore called police Wednesday night to report a domestic incident, apparently unaware that his wife had an outstanding warrant.

A report said when officers arrived to arrest her, Moore refused to let them inside, told officers, “This is The Alamo,” and displayed a gun. Haus said he made a decision to stand his officers down and deescalate the situation for the night.

Investigators said Moore then showed up at the Arnold Police Station Thursday to provide information while openly carrying a gun, apparently unaware there was a warrant for his arrest stemming from the previous night’s threats and interference.

Haus said when officers tried to arrest Moore, he began fighting with them, prompting an evacuation of the building. He said Moore fumbled with the weapon at one point but did not say if Moore ever pointed the weapon at his officer.

Haus said a Westmoreland County detective who was at the adjacent municipal building heard the commotion and came to help. He credited the detective’s intervention with preventing the five-to-seven-minute struggle from becoming more serious.

“If Detective John Clark had not been present at the time, the outcome could’ve been a lot worse,” Haus said. “We are definitely grateful for his quick actions, and fortunately, with him being here at City Hall, the speedy response couldn’t have been any quicker.”

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

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