WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is facing criminal charges.

According to court documents, Wilkins Township police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings on William Penn Highway for reports of a physical disturbance at 11:23 p.m. on October 18.

As officers responded, they were told the situation had carried over into the neighboring Sheetz parking lot and involved a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Upon arrival, a woman waved police down, pointed at a Honda SUV that was leaving the parking lot and said, “She’s leaving!”

Police said they pulled the Honda over and found Tyana Dotterer, 38, the off-duty state trooper, behind the wheel.

“I immediately could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Dotterer’s breath and coming from her person,” an officer wrote in a criminal complaint. “Dotterer’s eyes were also glassy and bloodshot.”

Police said they asked Dotterer if she had been drinking and she said, “Yes.”

When they asked her to do a field sobriety test, she first told officers, “No, I’m drunk.” When they asked her a second time, she agreed to take the tests.

Officers said Dotterer showed signs of impairment during the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the One Leg Stand Test and the Walk and Turn test.

She was arrested under suspicion of DUI and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Witnesses told police Dotterer and another woman had started a fight with a third person inside the Buffalo Wild Wings.

Hospital records show Dotterer had an ethanol percentage of .407 in her blood.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson shared the following statement with Channel 11:

“Trooper Tyana Dotterer enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2015 and is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Trooper Dotterer is currently on restricted duty status.”

She faces two counts of DUI.

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