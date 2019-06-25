  • What it's expected to cost to tear down and redevelop Century III Mall

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The ownership of Century III Mall expects the cost to tear down the all-but-dead shopping center and rebuild the infrastructure needed to replace it to be about three times more than it paid to buy the mall in the first place.

    Kirk Burkley, the lawyer who represents the mall's ownership, touted the plan as the result of plenty of effort to reimagine the future potential of the mall's site.

    “There’s been a lot of work put into this. This a real viable plan to redevelop a long standing property, a very important property in the area,” Burkley said. “The good thing that people need to understand is it’s workable.”

