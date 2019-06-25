PITTSBURGH - The ownership of Century III Mall expects the cost to tear down the all-but-dead shopping center and rebuild the infrastructure needed to replace it to be about three times more than it paid to buy the mall in the first place.
Kirk Burkley, the lawyer who represents the mall's ownership, touted the plan as the result of plenty of effort to reimagine the future potential of the mall's site.
Related Headlines
“There’s been a lot of work put into this. This a real viable plan to redevelop a long standing property, a very important property in the area,” Burkley said. “The good thing that people need to understand is it’s workable.”
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}