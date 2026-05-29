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What type of home sells the fastest in Harrisburg in 2026?

The U.S. housing market has been challenging for buyers and sellers since the pandemic, as high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and economic uncertainty have kept buyers and sellers on the sidelines.

Most home types have been selling slowly as a result—condos in particular have been hit hard by rising HOA fees and insurance costs—but the slowdown hasn't been uniform across the market.

So, how is the Harrisburg, PA market doing in 2026? What type of home sells the fastest? Redfin Real Estate analyzed how quickly different property types are selling in the city, using several metrics that measure market speed—such as median days on market before going under contract and the share of homes that have sat on the market for more than 60 days. All data is seasonally adjusted and represents the monthly median for April 2026.

How fast do different home types sell in Harrisburg, PA?

All residential home types

Median days on market: 13 days

Year-over-year change: +4 days

Share of homes off-market in one week: 46.9%

Year-over-year change: -6.0 ppts

Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 59.8%

Year-over-year change: -5.0 ppts

Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 34.7%

Year-over-year change: -6.8 ppts

Single-family

Median days on market: 11 days

Year-over-year change: +3 days

Share of homes off-market in one week: 51.0%

Year-over-year change: -1.7 ppts

Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 63.9%

Year-over-year change: -0.5 ppts

Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 37.8%

Year-over-year change: -3.6 ppts

Townhouses

Median days on market: 19 days

Year-over-year change: +7 days

Share of homes off-market in one week: 38.1%

Year-over-year change: -15.1 ppts

Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 50.7%

Year-over-year change: -14.5 ppts

Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 30.5%

Year-over-year change: -10.3 ppts

How fast do different home types sell nationwide?

All residential home types

Median days on market: 43 days

Year-over-year change: +3 day(s)

Share of homes off-market in one week: 25.9%

Year-over-year change: -0.8 ppts

Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 39.0%

Year-over-year change: -0.8 ppts

Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 45.1%

Year-over-year change: 0.0 ppts

Single-family

Median days on market: 42 days

Year-over-year change: +3 day(s)

Share off-market in one week: 27.2%

Year-over-year change: -0.4 ppts

Share off-market in two weeks: 40.4%

Year-over-year change: -0.3 ppts

Share unsold after 60+ days: 43.7%

Year-over-year change: 0.0 ppts

Condo/Co-op

Median days on market: 53 days

Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)

Share off-market in one week: 18.1%

Year-over-year change: -2.6 ppts

Share off-market in two weeks: 29.3%

Year-over-year change: -3.4 ppts

Share unsold after 60+ days: 52.1%

Year-over-year change: +0.1 ppts

Multi-family (2-4 units)

Median days on market: 46 days

Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)

Share off-market in one week: 20.3%

Year-over-year change: -1.3 ppts

Share off-market in two weeks: 35.8%

Year-over-year change: -1.4 ppts

Share unsold after 60+ days: 48.5%

Year-over-year change: +0.1 ppts

Townhouses

Median days on market: 45 days

Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)

Share off-market in one week: 24.4%

Year-over-year change: -3.0 ppts

Share off-market in two weeks: 37.0%

Year-over-year change: -3.0 ppts

Share unsold after 60+ days: 44.0%

Year-over-year change: +0.8 ppts

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.