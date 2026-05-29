Man found guilty of killing pregnant woman in McKeesport in 2021

PITTSBURGH — A jury has convicted a man accused of killing a pregnant woman in McKeesport.

On Friday evening, Isaac Smith was found guilty of the murder of Karli Short.

Short was killed in McKeesport in September 2021 while she was 17 weeks pregnant. Her body was found in an alleyway near her home.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is at the courthouse getting the latest details and reactions on this developing story. Tune in to Channel 11 News for those updates.

Karli Short Karli Short

She was the daughter of former Penn State and NFL football player Brandon Short.

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Smith’s trial began on May 19.

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Lab results shown in court showed that Smith was not the father of Short’s unborn child. Prosecutors argued Smith was trying to hide his relationship with Karli and her pregnancy from other women he was involved with.

Detectives eventually charged Smith when they discovered the bullet found in Karli’s head matched a gun Smith pawned days after she was killed.

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Smith’s attorney argued that there wasn’t a motive for his client to kill Karli.

Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty against Smith. Nearly a year ago, the Allegheny County District Attorney took that off the table.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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