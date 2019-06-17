PITTSBURGH - Friday's ruling from a Commonwealth Court judge isn't likely to end the battle over the UPMC-Highmark consent decrees that are to expire June 30.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who brought the petition back in February, vowed that the battle wasn't over despite Judge Robert E. Simpson's ruling that there wasn't any evidence that the agreement could be extended from the decrees' existing modification clause. His options include an appeal of the ruling to Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which ordered this week's evidentiary hearing and the ruling by Simpson. Shapiro in a statement and tweets didn't immediately address the next step but said there would be one.
Pittsburgh Business Times
